21 Times Friends Was Surprisingly Feminist

When you think of feminist pop culture, Friends isn't exactly top of the list. Maybe we're all just too bedazzled by how Rachel's hair was so perfect all the time. Or, maybe we were too preoccupied with the love triangles, Chandler's jokes , and the sense of urgency with which one should pivot. Upon re-watching — which we've been known to do every couple of days — we found a new take on the '90s sitcom . In the reruns we've discovered many a moment of female empowerment. It's not just from the ladies, either. The men, too, have their girl-power scenes. To celebrate the show's 20th anniversary, we went back and found a heap of examples to show just what we're talking about.