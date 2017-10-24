Weeks later, I will come across a photo from the shoot that day where Sidibe is standing tall, arms outstretched, as if she's ready to take in the entire skyline with one fell swoop. It's a power pose of sorts, and she's the queen of the city in that moment. It’s beautiful. And it reminds me of something she said to me. What feels like an unlimited supply of confidence — a topic that she is kind of tired of being asked about, for the record — is not actually the reality for Sidibe. “Confidence is not something you can pay to get one time and you’re good,” she told me. “Confidence is like makeup. You have to put it on every day for it to be useful.We all put it on. People ask me about my confidence all the time and it’s mine. I figured out my way to get it. I can’t tell you how to get yours.”