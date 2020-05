Love Emotional Family Dramas? This Show’s For You

Your urge to protect and root for the Hernandez sisters will kick in after the first episode. Ss the show progresses, something else takes hold: an overwhelming sense of kinship with a family that isn’t yours but feels like it is. Included in this TV family is Mari ( Chelsea Rendon ), a young activist and the kid sister of Lyn’s ex-boyfriend who is railing against gentrification in Los Angeles. Mari starts off hating the “whitina” Hernandez sisters (to her, they stand for everything she doesn’t when they decide to take over their mom's bar). She’s dealing with her own coming-of-age struggles and figuring out what it means to fight an oppressive system in a changing world. Mari adds a layered dimension of the Mexican-American experience to the show. The fact that Emma, Lyn, and Mari explore their Latinness differently is what makes Vida so riveting. You’ll find something to relate to in each of these women’s quests for self-actualization.