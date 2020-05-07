Good News For Canadian Fans Of Little Fires Everywhere

If you’ve been feeling left out of the Twitter discourse about the buzzy drama Little Fires Everywhere, you’re not alone. The TV adaptation of Celeste Ng’s bestselling novel starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon is the latest Hulu show that Canadians have been patiently waiting to binge while our neighbours to the south have been sharing memes of Washington decimating Witherspoon with a single look and the caption, “Hmm.”
Well, our FOMO is over. Amazon Prime Video announced today that Little Fires Everywhere will launch on the streaming service on May 22.
The eight-part miniseries follows the Richardsons, a wealthy white family led by matriarch Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) and their entanglement with Mia Warren (Washington) and her daughter Pearl (newcomer Lexi Underwood). The two women clash over class, race, and a burning mystery while their kids deal with their own angst in this nail-biting drama. It’s all secrets, lies, and literal fire emojis (seriously, a house burns down). If you’re not already sold, Vancouver’s own Joshua Jackson co-stars as Elena’s husband Bill.
Washington and Witherspoon also serve as producers on the critically acclaimed series. I, for one, am excited to finally stop dodging spoilers like they’re little pieces of burning debris from the Richardsons' fiery house.
