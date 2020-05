Good News For Canadian Fans Of Little Fires Everywhere

The eight-part miniseries follows the Richardsons, a wealthy white family led by matriarch Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) and their entanglement with Mia Warren (Washington) and her daughter Pearl (newcomer Lexi Underwood). The two women clash over class, race, and a burning mystery while their kids deal with their own angst in this nail-biting drama. It’s all secrets, lies, and literal fire emojis (seriously, a house burns down). If you’re not already sold, Vancouver’s own Joshua Jackson co-stars as Elena’s husband Bill.