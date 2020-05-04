A year later, a now-sober Henry tries to apologize and make amends with Rock for all the awful things he’s done to him. Rock doesn't think he can, and Henry understands, but says now that he's in recovery and a real, loving relationship, he wants to make it up to Rock. We’ll have to wait a minute to find out how, though, because everybody gathers at a funeral where Ellen is eulogizing. Oh no. But it's not her new love Ernie's; it turns out Dick had been diagnosed with cancer and died. His partner — the handsome man he met in the bar that fateful night — also speaks about their love. After the funeral, Henry pitches Avis his idea for a film, starring Rock and featuring Hollywood’s first same-sex love story. Later — apparently much later — Henry visits Ernie at the gas station, where he compliments the former gigolo about all the acting work he's been getting. Henry's heard the station is for sale and Ernie hasn't been feeling good, but then someone yells at them for getting in the way of a shot — surprise! It turns out that it's the first day of production on ACE Pictures' latest film, another Raymond-Archie collaboration featuring two men as the central couple: It’s called Dreamland. As Raymond calls action, Jack pulls up in a car and asks to go to Dreamland. A handsome attendant played by Rock hops in, and they drive off into the metaphorical sunset together.