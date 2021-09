I Had Filler To Fix My Dark Under-Eyes & It’s A Game-Changer

I’ve never been so nervous in the lead-up to a procedure but on the flip side, I’ve never been more pleased with a treatment’s results. We all have that one thing that bugs us the most about our appearance and although barely noticeable to other people, erasing my tired eyes made all the difference to my confidence. Concealer became redundant (I’m lucky not to suffer with breakouts ) and stepping out makeup-free felt a lot less daunting than before (no one wants to wear sunglasses in the winter). That said, it’s not a treatment to be entered into lightly and I’d be just as nervous to go through it again. But if you do your research, find the best practitioner and ask the right questions, it’s worth considering for the results you can achieve.