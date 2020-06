This Teen Sci-Fi Shows The Fullness Of Black Life & You Need It On Your Watch List

This is a loaded question. I’ve been asking myself a lot lately, Who are you writing for? Usually, I’d say I write for the Black girls who, for too long, didn’t feel seen. That’s still true. But oftentimes, especially right now, I’m also writing to white people and non-Black POC on behalf of those same Black girls advocating for us, and for our worth. I shouldn’t have to do that. And I don’t want to just show you our pain. But it doesn’t feel right to ignore our reality. See You Yesterday is for the so-called allies who want to be woken up to police brutality and injustice (where you been?), and it also depicts Black life and teenagehood in a joyful way we rarely see. This movie is for all of us. Fine, if you want me to be more specific, it’s like Back To The Future meets The Hate U Give