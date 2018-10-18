At some point or another, we all became a teensy bit afraid of colour. During the recent wave of minimalism, the idea of wearing any tone other than white, black, gray, or tan could act as a one-way ticket to outfit panic mode. A subtle navy blue or hunter green? Sure! But mixing in anything in a pastel hue or highlighter shade gave us a little pause. But now, it seems like tones sitting on the opposite end of the no-colour-allowed spectrum have taken over. (Lest we forget the impact of millennial pink's overnight success story.)
We've reached a time where colour is the name of the game and with each new month comes a new trending hue set with its own quippy nickname (Gen Z Yellow, Melodramatic Purple). With fall in full swing, we thought we'd highlight the color that's being groomed for the number one spot. Say sayonara to the days where lime green reminded you of gross cafeteria lunches and the worst of the Skittles flavour (you know it's true!), and say hello to its new and improved, straight from a Tyra Banks/Jay Emmanuel makeover day alter ego. From puffer coats to slip dresses, this trend isn't for the faint of heart. But if you're ready to tackle this season's next colour, check out 15 of our favorite lime green pieces to date.
