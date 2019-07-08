There comes a point in our style evolution where we realize it’s time to move the flip-flops to the side. Not too far out of reach, of course. We’ll still be packing a pair when we’re headed towards sandy beach pastures or slipping them on when taking out our trash on a weeknight. But relying on rubber flip-flops as an everyday shoe? It doesn't always add up. Our feet, and the rest of our carefully crafted outfits, deserve a grown-up flat sandal alternative.
Ditching flip-flops doesn't mean giving up their comfortable and easy attributes. We'd argue that going the route of a more sophisticated slide eliminates the uncomfortable feeling of a rubber divider between your toes and the infamous slapping sound made while walking. A leather slide is all comfort, no toe-dividers, easy as pie to slip on, and is still dressy enough to get you into a sit down lunch without so much as a side-eye from the maître d'.