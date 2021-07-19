According to Dr. Mahto, it pays to be wary of body lotions and creams containing ingredients such as petrolatum or petroleum jelly (as well as benzocaine or lidocaine). Why? "This may trap heat in the skin or cause local irritation," says Dr. Mahto. Petrolatum or petroleum jelly is classed as an occlusive. Though ingredients like these are used to relieve dryness, they lock in heat, which isn't going to do your inflamed skin any favours, especially when what you need most is to cool down fast.