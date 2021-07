When the wine in a can is flowing and you're distracted by the picnic spread, it's easy to forget just how long you're spending in the sun. More often than not, it'll leave you with a nasty case of sunburn . Characterized by red, hot and often painful skin which may develop blisters and peeling later down the line, sunburn is arguably the worst thing about summer (if you discount flying ants and the Tube). According to consultant dermatologist Dr. Anjali Mahto , sunburn causes direct damage to DNA. "This results in inflammation and death of skin cells," she says, and "repeated sunburn can increase your lifetime risk of developing skin cancer in later life." Put simply, sunburn should be taken seriously.