In fact, scarcity and lack of availability has long been an obstacle for lots of Black women living in predominately white areas as mainstream stores fail to cater to our hair maintenance needs. For women such as Lynda Moyo of the Mane of Your Own podcast, learning to do her own hair was not a choice, but rather a requisite. Growing up in '80s Preston, there was limited racial diversity. Haircare was taught and learned in the home much like other life skills, such as cooking. Similarly, my mum talks of when we first came to Britain in the late '90s; she had to lean on the knowledge and kindness of strangers in regard to haircare for the sake of herself and her two toddler daughters. This is something she never experienced in Uganda, our country of origin.