7 Takes On This Fall's Trendiest, Most Versatile Haircut

Think about the small luxury that is pulling your head through the neck of your favourite chunky knit sweater on a chilly fall morning. That kind of simple bliss can only be matched by turning to face the mirror to find that your hair has fallen perfectly — the ends skimming just above your collarbone, swinging ever so slightly the air while softly framing your face in a way that not even the most gorgeous pair of gold hoop earrings ever could.