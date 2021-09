My budget was $330,000, and Calgary was booming, so at first it was almost impossible to find something in my budget. I put an offer in on one other house before this one, but there were five other bidders. By chance, my realtor saw this house on a Facebook real estate market group. It was listed as going on the market the next day. He called me and said, “it’s an amazing house, you should write an offer before seeing the house and then we can go and see it.” So I trusted him. I wrote the offer so they wouldn’t list it on the public website. The house was being sold through a trust as the original owner had dementia and wanted a quick sale, so it was priced low. Ultimately, we wrote the offer, saw the house, and negotiated for the off-market house all within 12 hours. It was in an amazing location and was a catch. (We later found out the house behind it with similar square footage was sold for $70,000 more.) Because the seller’s realtor was new to the field, they accepted our offer of $10,000 over the listing. We managed to negotiate $6,000 in savings after our inspection due to multiple faulty issues.