The Advice No One Tells You About Looking For A ‘Real’ Job

Here’s a hot tip: People love talking about themselves! Get someone rolling on what makes their brand or their business so great, and they’ll think you’re great. Bonus: You’ll have learned a bunch. And let’s face it: You’ve got a lot to learn, so be a sponge. While you’ve got them, ask what they look for when they hire, ask what advice they have for someone in your position, ask about what qualities they think led to their success, and ask what’s challenging about their jobs, too. Then ask who else in the industry you should talk to learn more. Find the courage to graciously ask if they wouldn’t mind putting you in touch with their contact. This is all about developing connections, so that even if the conversation doesn’t lead to a job, it could lead to one that leads to that first internship. Make sure to send a thank you email afterwards — it’s incredible how many people don’t bother and therefore those who do are more memorable.