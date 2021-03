The Advice No One Tells You About Looking For A ‘Real’ Job

If their email is not listed on the company website, look for a generic info email and send a note there. (Re-read your email for typos.) I know what you’re wondering: Can’t I just slide into my potential future boss’s DMs? Try not to. I get a lot of inquiries from job and internship seekers in my Instagram DMs , and I think this is a bad strategy for a few reasons. 1) I’m usually scrolling through my DMs when I’m not working, and am therefore not going to respond, and am therefore more likely to forget about your note. 2) I don’t like reading long messages in my DMs. 3) My company email is available on the Internet with some easy sleuthing. If you aren’t the kind of person who has the initiative to find my email address, I’m not sure you’re the kind of person I want to hire. At the very least, ask me for my email via social with a quick note. And, yes, it seems more professional to do so through LinkedIn since it’s a career-focused networking site. (You have a LinkedIn, right? With a professional-looking headshot, yes? Good!)