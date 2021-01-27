I understand now that self-love is a journey that many of us will be on for the rest of our lives. I still go through ups and downs. Some days I’m really proud of how far my skin has come, and other days I nitpick. I broke my tooth in 2016 and struggled with coming to terms with my smile. One time, I met with a friend and the first thing that came out of my mouth when we met was, “I’m sorry, I have a broken tooth, and I am going to get it fixed.” I was apologizing for simply existing, and it didn’t even matter to my friend. At that point, I learned that you start to experience things differently when you accept and embrace parts of your identity. It’s exhausting trying to alter or hide who you are.