My girl Nana Agyemang was just as much of an intern hoe as I was. In fact, we were both ELLE.com interns when we were in college. We worked together at R29 — she was actually one of the early voices in the room when we started planning what Unbothered could be. Since then, she’s grown @thecut’s Instagram to one million followers and founded her own media company for women of colour called EveryStylishGirl . They provide resources, advice, and host Sip N’ Slay , a career conference for badass women of colour who want to break into fashion and media. After speaking at one last year, I was so moved by all the younger versions of myself I saw in the audience. That’s one of the reasons why I want to write this. I want to see more Black women in media, period. So grab your notebooks. Nana and I are about to drop the gems on how to get there.