Insta Is The New LinkedIn: How Work Took Over ‘Social’ Media

I ask Lucy if she ever recommends coming off Instagram. "I’m actually not in favour of a digital detox," she says, explaining: "We can’t keep hitting the emergency button. It is possible to have good habits. Social media is not going away, and we can get more from accepting that we will have to roll with this… Join in, take the bait. Positive self-promotion can feed our families, it can put you in rooms you might never have been invited into otherwise." Lucy does have a warning, though. "You always need to check the energy. You know when someone is coming from the wrong place. If you’re having a gush from a place of acknowledgment, that is okay. If it’s overly braggy, it’s not."