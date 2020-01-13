Canadian Beauty Brands That Will Be Everywhere In 2020

So many new Canadian beauty brands —especially ones that specialize in natural skin care — seem to be launching these days that we can barely keep up. From affordable house brands like Les Essentiels by Hudson’s Bay (Bring. The. Stripes) to ritzy oils like those offered from F. Miller, the home team keeps pumping out those artisanal beauty goods.
Oils and creams may be the more traditional entrance into the beauty biz for smaller, often woman-owned, companies (I made it in my kitchen! And then all my friends loved it! And now I’m a mogul!), but some of our homegrown makeup lines like Evio Beauty and Haley Bogaert Face are taking on the big makeup brands, too.
Keep reading to see some of our favourite up-and-coming beauty brands of 2020, and some of their hero products, too.
