The Must-Have Beauty Products From Our Favourite Canadian Brands

Most beauty fiends know that industry heavyweights like M.A.C, Lise Watier, and The Ordinary were all founded in Canada (#respect) but these days there are all sorts of new kids on the true north block making a name for themselves, especially in the natural or organic corners of the beauty biz. We love water-based natural nail polishes from Suncoat, for example, and the waterproof lip stains from vegan brand Bite Beauty. But there are plenty more.
In honour of Canada Day, here are our top picks from some of our favourite homegrown brands.