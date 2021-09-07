Wait, What Do I Wear To The Office Again?

Luckily, most trend forecasters and fashion insiders are predicting gradual, incremental changes when it comes to officewear. Not everyone is quite ready to leave behind the comfort and ease of our WFH wardrobes, and many of us will be fine shopping for relaxed, more versatile versions of workwear staples like blazers and button-up blouses. This could mean, for example, swapping out a pre-pandemic merino wool blazer for a linen chore coat or embroidered cardigan.