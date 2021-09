Wait, What Do I Wear To The Office Again?

But now, as offices begin to re-open across Canada , and in-person events and meetings are a thing again (so long as Delta doesn’t get in the way ) we might need to start thinking about workwear for the first time since March 2020. Yes, even if your job hasn’t announced a return-to-office timeline, or is planning to follow a remote-first or hybrid model, you may want to at least start thinking about what you may want to wear to work again someday soon.