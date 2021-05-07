This Matching Trend Is Summer 2021’s Version Of The Nap Dress

When future generations look back at 2020 fashion, they’ll find only two trends: matching sweatsuits and roomy house dresses. Now, with the looming — and yet ever so elusive — promise of a return to a semi-normal life, it’s time to try something new. If you’re not ready to give up on comfortable fits and elastic waistbands, there’s a very chic middle ground to be mined. Just embrace summer 2021’s breakout trend: matching blouse and shorts co-ord sets.
Montreal designer Eliza Faulkner, who has been offering matching sets for several seasons, has seen a noticeable uptick in orders for her pretty top-and-blouse combos this spring. “In the past, it was just something I styled together, keeping in mind that people probably wouldn't buy it as a set,” says Faulkner. “But this season, it seems that people are buying into the full look.”
To be fair, the matching shorts set is an easy trend to love and adopt. Recently, Hailey Bieber wore Balenciaga’s button-up shorts set in Vogue Brasil, and striped and checked co-ords are being worn by cool girls from Los Angeles to Brighton.
The look this season includes a roomy blouse, either collared or with oversized or puff sleeves, paired with elasticized shorts (think: boxers or running-shorts inspired) in a summery woven fabric. Usually available in breathable cotton or linen, these sets come off as dressier than similar combos made with a T-shirt or sweatshirt material, but without compromising comfort. “I think it is it's an extension of the pyjamas [trend],” says Faulkner. “It’s a comfortable and wearable look, but more elevated.”
Plus, it’s a look that will still be relevant post-pandemic. “It’s a way to look nice and dress up but without putting on a big party dress, because we're not quite ready for those yet,” says Faulkner.
From Faulkner’s tailored, collared combo to a sleepwear-inspired pairing from H&M, here are six shorts sets you’ll want to wear all summer long. Social distancing, but make it fashion!
