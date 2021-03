5 Spring Hairstyle Trends That Will Become Zoom Go-Tos

Unsurprisingly, many of us are feeling frustrated with our hair right about now. On the rare day it's falling just right, you don't see anyone; when you really need it to look good for a work presentation or a heated-patio date , your roots are greasy or your box braids could use a touchup, at which point you're forced to resort to the easiest pulled-back options, like a bun or head wrap . Throw in the fact that you're staring at your Zoom reflection for the umpteenth time, and even your most foolproof go-tos start to seem a little tired.