I Got The ’70s Blonde Hairstyle All Over TikTok & I’m Obsessed

"When I think of '70s blonde hair I automatically think of that honey-hued, layered style with tons of volume [and] choppy, heavy bangs that frame the face," says Northwood, adding that he's enjoying seeing this trend evolve in 2021. Taking on a more sophisticated aesthetic compared with the dramatic layers and volume of the '70s, the style has been reimagined and reconstructed in countless ways of late. For the modern update, Northwood tells me, "The colour tends to be a brighter, creamier blonde while the cuts are a bit more subtle and wearable, offering a fresh take on a classic retro style." Think bohemian waves and statement French girl bangs, he says.