10 Must-See Netflix Canada Releases To Watch This Weekend

If this year’s Emmy noms threw you for a loop, you’re not alone. Many awards show darlings were noticeably absent from the crop of nominees, and as The Ringer pointed out, it was for a pretty valid reason — they weren’t on the air. Last year’s big winner Schitt’s Creek aired its final episode and shows like Succession and Insecure have taken extended breaks between seasons due to the pandemic. This left us with wildcard ballots like Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, which includes Hugh Grant and Lin-Manuel Miranda for their respective roles in The Undoing and Hamilton . “I didn’t have that on my bingo card” is a phrase we ran into the ground last year (and should 100% retire this year) but if there was ever a time to actually use it, that would be now.