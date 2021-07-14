10 Must-See Netflix Canada Releases To Watch This Weekend

If this year’s Emmy noms threw you for a loop, you’re not alone. Many awards show darlings were noticeably absent from the crop of nominees, and as The Ringer pointed out, it was for a pretty valid reason — they weren’t on the air. Last year’s big winner Schitt’s Creek aired its final episode and shows like Succession and Insecure have taken extended breaks between seasons due to the pandemic. This left us with wildcard ballots like Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, which includes Hugh Grant and Lin-Manuel Miranda for their respective roles in The Undoing and Hamilton. “I didn’t have that on my bingo card” is a phrase we ran into the ground last year (and should 100% retire this year) but if there was ever a time to actually use it, that would be now.
Some of the social media discourse has posited that certain shows taking a hiatus has given room for other shows to shine, but that’s where I take issue. Mj Rodriguez scored her first Emmy nomination for playing Blanca in Pose’s heart-wrenching final season. Her nom is well-deserved (and historic), but her performance was worthy of recognition regardless of which shows were in the running. Chalking up diverse nominations to certain shows’ absence implies that they couldn’t compete if stacked against one another. But any regular viewer can confidently say they’re capable of competing — they just need an equal shot.
When last year’s nominations were announced, Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling was spot-on when she addressed the comedy’s shutout. She tweeted, “Sometimes a show like ours will always seem ethnic or niche to a certain group of people.” The series’ second season premieres this week so we’ll have to wait another year to see if it will add “Emmy-Nominated” to its title card, but here’s hoping.
In addition to season two of Never Have I Ever, this week’s buzzy new additions include Naomi Osaka’s self-titled docuseries and the final chapter to the Fear Street trilogy. Read on for the new titles joining Netflix’s roster this week.