The workplace sitcom raked in an astounding 34 nominations across the Emmys' comedy brackets, securing positions in big categories like Best Comedy Series and Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (for Sudeikis). The rest of Ted Lasso's ensemble cast also made the Emmys cut; co-stars Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Hannah Waddingham, and Juno Temple were also nominated in a number of related categories. Clearly, Ted Lasso is one of the funniest shows on TV right now, and the timing to get on the bandwagon couldn't be better because the second season is right around the corner.