Lovecraft Country Visits Sundown Towns — An American Reality That Has Yet To Fully Disappear

This intense interaction with the police in a sundown town isn’t a random, heart-racing moment the writers’ room invented. The scene reflects the real danger Black people faced during the mid-1950s and long before. America’s Black Holocaust Museum marks the beginning of sundown towns around 1890, during the Reconstruction Era. These municipalities were created by white Americans across the country, for white people only. In some of these areas, white people had driven Black people from the region and then placed a sundown sign in town. A typical sign would read “N-----, Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on You in ___.” Other places passed laws that prevented Blacks from being in the city after dark (as shown in the first Lovecraft Country episode), owning land, or renting property. Jewish, Mexican, Chinese, Indigineous peoples, and other minority groups were also barred from sundown towns. Anyone who didn’t follow the rules was harassed or killed.