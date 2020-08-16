Lovecraft Country Visits Sundown Towns — An American Reality That Has Yet To Fully Disappear

Since Lovecraft Country, based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same name, portrays overt racism in the mid-1950s, the audience might immediately think the show is set in states that were part of the Confederacy. However, the series actually takes place throughout real and fictional towns in New England, where most of influential (and notoriously racist) horror writer H.P. Lovecraft’s stories occurred. This factually checks out because sundown towns popped up throughout the country, particularly along Route 66. The ABHM (located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin) lists Illinois, where Route 66 begins, as having at least 456 sundown towns, while a state in the Deep South like Mississippi only has about six.