Naomi Osaka Is Here To Remind Us: Work Won’t Love You Back

Osaka’s recent decision was clearly a long time in the making, and not one she took lightly. After years of internalizing racialized cruelty and disregard, she finally took matters into her own hands. In her statement, she called out the format of the press conferences themselves. She specifically interrogated why she should be tasked with answering the same inane inquiries over and over, or deal with journalists asking questions meant to undermine her skill and confidence. To be as good as Osaka, at so elevated a level, requires intense mental and physical focus. Is it really any wonder that she would want to avoid situations that in her mind, feel calibrated to rattle and diminish her? Most people in public-facing roles also have to suffer through draining media obligations, so Osaka is not alone. But even actors and musicians are at least spared the indignity of an immediate post-performance grilling. They can generally count on setting up interviews to suit their own schedule, or reading a review in the privacy of their own home. Not so for Osaka.