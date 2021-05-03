Everything Leading Up To The House Of Evangelista’s Final Bow In Season 3 Of Pose

With the assistance of her friends and her family, an ailing Blanca is able to pull off an epic final performance at the ball and slays the lip-sync category. It's a great bonding moment for the House of Evangelista, seeing the family come together, but the reunion is short-lived because the young adults have to jet off to their respective lives. Blanca, officially an empty-nester, is on her way back home when she runs into a group of kids who remind her a lot of her own. It goes without saying, but it looks like it isn't over for the House of Evangelista just yet — there's a whole new generation of divas to foster.