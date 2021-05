My Sunlit Studio In Toronto’s Fashion District Costs $2,024 Per Month

If the majority of Skeen’s space is practical, her favourite part of the condo is all for enjoyment, with Skeen creating a spa-like experience in her larger-than-normal bathroom. Complete with bath bombs and soaps, eucalyptus in the shower, and a repurposed wooden chair (originally a dark wood, but painted white by Skeen to add to the aesthetic), the space, she says, was “set up as a little mini oasis."Skeen has both an eye for style, as well as a knack for finding an amazing deal. The frequent thrifter has decked out her home with unique and luxe-looking finds, like an '80s-era white vase that sits on the floor in her bedroom and a dark wood jewellery box, which originally retailed for $200 and Skeen bought for $9.99 that serves as a one-of-a-kind side table.