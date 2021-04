It Looks Like An Important Person Will Be Missing From The Kardashians’ Upcoming Reunion Special

Like Cohen, Seacrest has a considerably long resume of hosting gigs — including American Idol and On Air with Ryan Seacrest — but he's also one of the original minds behind KUWTK. Seacrest is credited as the creator and executive creator of the popular reality series, working behind the scenes of the show since its inception in 2007 up until 2017, when he was recruited to join ABC daytime talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan . The A-lister might have a fuller schedule these days, but it seems like a misstep to not have him on the reunion to look back at a show that he was part of for a decade. Would the Kardashian empire as we know it even have existed if Seacrest had not been involved? It's hard to say. But what we do know is that he played an essential part in the family's meteoric rise to becoming notable 21st century pop culture personalities .