The Pandemic Killed Meal Prepping. Good!

As someone who, for the most part, enjoys cooking and also finds the new year self-improvement habit cycle exhausting and inevitably embarrassing, I've never been a huge fan of the meal prep trend . In the past, I've grudgingly participated in it off-an-on as a way to save money and feed myself when work and other obligations got in the way of being creative in the kitchen. But I also always felt like it took the joy out of cooking and made what could be a pleasurable activity into something purely utilitarian. No matter who's doing it, the practice of meal prepping has always had a sort of obnoxious, bro-y, "always be hustling" energy, which is a huge turnoff and also feels especially out of touch with our pandemic reality. As it's done with so many other aspects of our daily routines, the pandemic revealed that this kind of energy is — and always has been —problematic. And it's why, in 2021, I have accepted the fact that jumping on the meal prep train wouldn't help me at all, it would only rob me of the very few joys this new way of life has provided.