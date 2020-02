The Full Snow Moon In Leo Is Your Time To Shine

Putting ourselves first might not be easy, but it will be worth it. “ Forming a tense square with asteroid Vesta in materialistic Taurus, this moon’s influence could play out as a guilt trip for putting ourselves first, but luckily, the balancing energy of asteroid Juno makes its presence by a harmonious sextile to help us realize that at the end of the day, having our five minutes of fame does bring us emotional comfort and security,” Montúfar explains. “Finally, this full moon is forming a gorgeous trine aspect to Mars in Sagittarius , gifting us with 20/20 vision as we see the big picture and find the courage to keep leading with our heart. Overall, the weekend of this full moon is perfect the perfect time to celebrate ourselves!”