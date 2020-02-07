The Full Snow Moon In Leo Is Your Time To Shine

From Jennifer Lopez to Barack Obama, we know that Leos love the spotlight. And with the full moon in the sign of the Lion on February 8, it’s time for all of us to embrace our inner Leos and celebrate ourselves — even if we don’t have any major Leo placements.
February’s full moon is traditionally called the Snow Moon because — you got it — it’s snowy outside. (Or at least it used to be, before the climate crisis was as bad as it is now.) According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, it’s also sometimes called the Hunger Moon, the Shoulder to Shoulder Around the Fire Moon, the No Snow in the Trails Moon, and the Bone Moon.
In astrology, full moons represent completion. They offer a great time to look back at all you’ve accomplished since the new moon was in that sign, about six months earlier. “Reflecting the light of the Aquarius sun, this full moon will bring the awareness that some of our past contributions to our community are helping us shine,” Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, tells Refinery29.
“The Leo-Aquarius axis is about bringing heart and mind together as we realize that, to live a truly fulfilling life, we must balance how we strive to assert ourselves (Leo) with what we do for others (Aquarius),” she continues. “And let’s face it, the balance has been off-kilter for most of us lately. The heavy presence of planets in Capricorn has been making us work hard and stick our nose to the grindstone — and although this influence is not over yet, this full moon is the perfect window of opportunity to celebrate ourselves, as well as what we have accomplished so far.”
Putting ourselves first might not be easy, but it will be worth it. “Forming a tense square with asteroid Vesta in materialistic Taurus, this moon’s influence could play out as a guilt trip for putting ourselves first, but luckily, the balancing energy of asteroid Juno makes its presence by a harmonious sextile to help us realize that at the end of the day, having our five minutes of fame does bring us emotional comfort and security,” Montúfar explains. “Finally, this full moon is forming a gorgeous trine aspect to Mars in Sagittarius, gifting us with 20/20 vision as we see the big picture and find the courage to keep leading with our heart. Overall, the weekend of this full moon is perfect the perfect time to celebrate ourselves!”
And part of celebrating yourself is making moves to improve yourself. “The Full Snow Moon sounds more chilly than it actually is. In fact, it’s a very powerful time to take action and make moves in our lives,” astrologer Lisa Stardust says. “This luminary will give us all the strength and passion needed to implement our dreams into reality — as well as giving ourselves the motivation to release outdated situations and relationships.”
Whatever you’re focused on, the path for success will be clear. “We will decide to make decisions due to our intuition and emotions, which is common during a full moon. We can see the truth and go after our dreams,” Stardust says. “As long as we focus on ourselves, we will achieve optimal success.”
