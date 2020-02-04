And just like that, we're back to Kelsey: She goes to visit Peter at his hotel room, so she can explain her concerns over Tammy implying she has a drinking problem and also, apparently, saying that she’s “popping pills,” which hadn’t been brought up until now. Peter understands Kelsey's concerns and appreciates her telling him so much that he gives her a surprise rose. Of course, this doesn’t go over well when Kelsey returns to the women’s villa. Peter says he doesn’t want her to care what they think, but he totally could have just waited until the rose ceremony and avoided thrusting her into a wildly uncomfortable situation, which, of course, this does.