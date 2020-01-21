The Bachelor Is In A “Genuine & Real” Crisis

Peter arrives at the “Week 3” pool party crestfallen and spends most of the day asking his women if they think there is merit to Sydney’s critique of Alayah. Multiple women, like Natasha Parker and Kelsey Weier (herself a pageant alum), agree that Alayah may be “turning it on” for the cameras. Victoria P. — another player from the pageant circuit — serves the death knell against Alayah during her one-on-one chat with Peter. Victoria claims Alayah asked her to keep their prior pageant friendship a secret from producers. To both Victoria and Peter, this is the same as lying.

