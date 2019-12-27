Love’s violent side reemerges years later when she decides she wants to create her own family. She hoped to have a child with her first husband James, but he died before they could conceive a baby (James also refused the idea prior to his death). When Love met Joe, she explains, her dreams were reborn. She became obsessed with Joe and the life she could have with him. She even used Beck’s terrible posthumous book to figure out Joe was the one who killed his season 1 girlfriend. This so-called passion — along with the chilling serial killer trophies Love found — only made her fall more in love. When Joe pulled away, Love used multiple schemes to get the relationship back on track. Her fling with Australian hunk Milo was one of them, and it is hinted Love hoped Joe would murder Milo to prove his love for her.

