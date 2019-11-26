The New Moon Is In Sagittarius, So Take A Leap

Sagittarius season is here, and on Tuesday, November 26, the new moon will rise in the sign of the Archer. In astrology, the new moon — the phase of the moon when its face is totally covered by Earth’s shadow — always represents new beginnings. Traditionally, it’s a time for introspection and reflection.
Since this particular new moon is in Sagittarius, a sign known for optimism, spontaneity, and a sense of adventure, it also represents an opportunity to be bold. “This is an extremely lucky time to hatch new projects and affairs of the heart,” astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. “It’s a time to be brave and step out of our shell.”
Advertisement
If there was ever a time to throw caution to the wind, it’s now. “Sagittarius is a mutable sign that likes to take risks. It’s the philosopher and the guardian of the universe (because it’s located on the entrance to the Milky Way),” Stardust explains.
A mutable sign is one that falls at the end of the season — in this case, fall. (The others are Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces.) Mutable signs are known for easily adapting to change, unlike fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius), who prefer to stick to a routine, and the cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn), who take the lead.
Sagittarius isn’t just a risk-taker — the Archer is also an explorer, including of their own psyche. That means that this new moon is particularly ripe for self-reflection. And although we may be tempted to lie to ourselves, do your best to resist the impulse. “Being honest with ourselves and what we actually want will be a challenge,” Stardust explains.
Don’t be afraid to lean into Sagittarian impulsivity. “Although we may be uncertain about the future, it’s a lovely time to manifest our desires,” Stardust explains. “Roll the dice. Take a gamble. Placing a bet on ourselves will prove fruitful, as we will win against the house.”
Advertisement