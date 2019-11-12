You Have 11 Disney+ Treats Premiering Today — What Are They?

The streaming wars are only getting tougher. This time last year, we had Netflix and Amazon Prime Video competing for our attention. Then, Apple TV+ officially launched earlier this month. Now, Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, is entering the ring.
Disney+ debuts today, Tuesday, November 12. While the subscription service went Twitter viral for its bonkers lineup of old Disney movies (hello, The Cat From Outer Space), it also boasts some brand new premium content for its debut. The most well-known project of the inaugural batch is the Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian, Disney+’s first live action series in the Star Wars universe.
There’s also a new High School Musical show, a live action version of a Disney animated classic, a holiday movie starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, a docuseries hosted by Kristen Bell, and so much more. Disney+ is not playing.
We’re here to help. These are all the Disney+ offerings broken down by plot and genre. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Disney+ treats, including their trailers.