D23 Debuts The First Trailer For Disney+ Series The Mandalorian

Kelsea Stahler
Photo: Courtesy of Lucasfilm LTD.
The first major Star Wars series to launch on Disney+ is Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian, and as such, the D23 Expo revealed a few choice details ahead of its November 12 launch. The series, which features brand new characters, and takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi came about when Favreau pitched Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy a show a Star Wars series that he calls the galactic version of an old Western "where chaos reigns."
“It really felt like Star Wars to me,” says executive producer and Star Wars expert Dave Filoni of the first few scripts from The Mandalorian. And while the titular Mandalorian isn't one of the bounty hunters we have met before, like Boba Fett or Jango Fett, Favreau promises Star Wars fans "we got you."
The panel also officially introduced the cast together for the first time, including Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Taika Waititi. Of course, while Favreau and Filoni waxed poetic about how great the series will be for Star Wars fans, they revealed very little new information. That's how Lucasfilm rolls, after all. But most importantly, the D23 panel premiered the first trailer for The Mandalorian, and it was actually pretty incredible.
The new footage includes footage of the series' intense action, the droid played by Waititi, IG-88, and the reappearance of the infamous human-preserving substance carbonite, this time used on someone other than Han Solo. It also has countless shots of dusty city streets that resemble the ones we have seen time and again on the big screen, and the ominous appearance of Stormtrooper helmets on spikes.
You can watch it here:
Earlier this week, Lucasfilm and Disney+ also debuted the poster for the new series, which doesn't not look like the poster for Marvel's old Wolverine flick, Logan.
