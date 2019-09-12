If we know one thing for sure, it’s that nothing legitimizes a celebrity relationship more than a tattoo. In 2016, Drake and Rihanna confirmed their rumoured, albeit short-lived, relationship with matching shark tattoos. Last summer, Pete Davidson covered his body in a handful of ink dedicated to ex-fiancé Ariana Grande (most of which have since been covered up). Now, Miley Cyrus and her new rumored girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, are following suit with a string of dainty tattoos.
In late August, Cyrus and Carter went on an Italian getaway after splitting with exes Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner, respectively. Upon their return, Cyrus headed straight to L.A. tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who added an intricate snake tattoo to her forearm. Some speculated the ink was dedicated to Carter and the recent trip they took together in Italy. A few days later, Cyrus went to tattoo artist Daniel Winter to add a couple more tattoos to her collection, including a hand tattoo of her father’s birth year (“1961”) and lyrics to the 1990 Pixies record “The Thing.”
Until today, Cyrus was the only one racking up her breakup-tattoo count. But earlier this afternoon, Winter posted a photo proving Carter just got a delicate tattoo of her own: a rose on the back of her neck, to be exact.
“Sister Rose,” the tattoo artist wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Carter’s new single-needle design. Although Carter hasn’t revealed exactly what the tattoo means, she did comment on the post, writing, “The best of the best!”
Could it be that Carter escorted Cyrus to her appointments with Winter and got bit by the tattoo bug, too? Maybe. But if you’re hoping this tattoo is a matching one with Cyrus, you might be disappointed. Although the singer has nearly 40 tattoos, she only has one floral design — and, no, it’s not a rose; it’s a sunflower that’s reportedly a tribute to her vegan lifestyle.
So, this might not be an official couple tattoo, but there's no telling exactly what the intricate design means to Carter just yet. After all, plenty of other celebrities have added rose tattoos to their personal collections this year, including Lady Gaga and Demi Lovato, who were both inked by Winter as well.
It's been said that rose tattoos mark new beginnings and serve as a symbol of promise and hope. Gaga added her back tattoo after her career-changing role in A Star Is Born and Lovato got her finger tattoo of a flower after celebrating six months of sobriety. Could Carter's new ink be a memento of this new chapter in her life, too? We think so.
