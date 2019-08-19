We're feeling just a little less spontaneous starting Sunday when action planet Mars enters meticulous Virgo. It's time for us to be wise with our energy. If you're making plans with friends or working towards a goal, you'll want to make sure that your schedule is updated regularly. We're getting into the swing of things on Sunday when the Moon wanes in bold Aries at 12:32 p.m. EST. Concentrate on how you can maintain the momentum of your actions until Wednesday at 12:06 a.m. EST when the Moon goes void-of-course. Get together with friends on Wednesday, when sociable Mercury trines intellectual Jupiter. This lucky transit helps us to collaborate and work to expand our minds together. It's a brilliant day to make travel plans or discuss ideas that you've been waiting to share with the world. The Moon wanes through Taurus at 12:26 a.m. EST on Wednesday, encouraging us to commit to a schedule that helps us accomplish our goals. Build healthy habits for yourself until 5:32 p.m. EST on Thursday when the Moon leaves this reliable sign. We say goodbye to Leo season on Friday, when the Sun enters practical Virgo. It's time for us to take stock of our priorities, and focus on becoming accountable for our actions. If you've been feeling mentally blocked, look to your space — is it time for a deep clean? Instead of committing an entire day or weekend to decluttering, incorporate small tasks into your daily routine so that you can slowly transform your self imposed chaos into a tranquil, safe space. Watch your words during the Virgo moon, as we can tend to lose our sensitivity for feelings. We're searching for answers within ourselves on Friday as the Moon wanes into her 3rd quarter in Gemini at 10:55 a.m. EST. Avoid giving into nervous feelings during this transit, and look inward to reflect on your emotions. Reach out to your loved ones to get more clarity on your narrow perspective. Make time for connection on Saturday, when sensual Venus conjuncts enthusiastic Mars. If you're sending hints to your crush, make sure that you're not playing too coy so that you don't miss out on this intoxicating energy. Steal your partner away for a secret make-out sesh, or find time to snuggle up and tickle each other's buttons. The transit of these two planets makes for fireworks both inside and outside the bedroom. The pairing of Venus and Mars also makes for an ideal day to get your hands dirty in the arts or spin up exciting new ideas. Whatever you do, you'll want to make sure that you're enjoying the world around you.
