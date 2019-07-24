Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron Now Follow Each Other On Instagram, If That Matters

The Bachelorette finale hasn't even aired yet, but it looks like some of the contestants are already moving on. While we don't know for sure who will win Hannah Brown's heart at the end of this season (the spoilers are no help at all), Instagram has been helpful in sleuthing out some clues — and if Instagram follows are the new flirting, then Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid have started courting.
During last night's Men Tell All episode, one Twitter user noticed that the supermodel began following the frontrunner on Instagram (maybe because of the way he handled that Luke P. confrontation). Not long after, he returned the gesture which, in 2019's love language, means DM sliding is imminent. I mean, she is single after splitting from Zayn Malik back in January, and being a Bachelorette contestant is kind of like being in a boy band. Hadid made the first move, so will Cameron initiate the convo? And what will Brown's mom think of all this?
Welp, there goes my chance #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/lYSFVDqHwH— Court (@CourtneySoulsby) July 23, 2019
This recent development is just further proof that there should be a celebrity version of The Bachelor franchise. With Hadid and Cameron Insta-flirting, Demi Lovato publicly thirsting after Mike Johnson, and Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland getting engaged, there's way more crossover than you might think.
Before that hypothetical, however, we have a finale and full season of Paradise to get through, on which — just saying, Gigi Hadid — Cameron is nowhere to be found. Come and get your man.
