The Bachelorette is amping up to its messy, tense conclusion (with an extra dash of side-eye thanks to that bombshell about Jed Wyatt), and last night's Men Tell All teased an emotional discussion between our Bachelorette Hannah Brown and her mom. If you can't wait until next week, however, all you have to do is fire up Instagram to get a taste of her feelings — and possibly a big spoiler.
During Luke P.'s sit-down portion of Men Tell All, Brown's mother Sue posted a now-deleted photo of her TV screen with an emphatic caption: "In the bag!!! You would not have made it pass me you are a Ass!!!"
"Mother. Delete. And never use social media again, " she wrote, captured by Comments By Celebs. "I love you though (and you're right)"
Naturally, this comment prompted us to go see what other gems Sue's account is hiding, and we may have stumbled upon a pretty huge spoiler:
The only Bachelorette contestant who follows Hannah's mom? Tyler C. After Luke P's dramatic exit (and return and exit and return etc.), we're left with just Tyler C., Pilot Pete, and Jed, and the winner of Hannah's heart will be revealed next week. While an Instagram follow doesn't technically mean anything, just remember that it would have had to happen after Tyler's time in the mansion due to the no-phone policy. Has your significant other ever followed your family on Instagram...after you broke up??? Meaning, this might just be the clear winner of The Bachelorette — or Tyler and Hannah's break up was really, really amicable
