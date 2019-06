Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Finale Part One Shows The Jordyn-Tristan Scandal In Real Time

Unlike other episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians , tonight’s episode didn’t cut from multiple plot lines between the different sisters and their families. Instead, it focused on the situation between Jordyn Woods, Khloé Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson. The drama went down in February , and while many of the sisters, Woods, and Khloé herself have spoken about the late-night make-out that ended a relationship, part one of the season finale added new context to the scandal. The biggest reveal was that after Thompson confirmed that Woods sat in his lap, and stayed over until 7 AM, he apparently told Khloé that he was so upset he was thinking of hurting himself. "He was like, ‘I can’t stop thinking about you and what a mess I’ve caused.’” she said to Scott Disick. “He’s doing this to get a reaction out of me." Khloé nor Thompson tweeted throughout the episode to add any additional context to the seemingly dramatic and worrisome conversation.