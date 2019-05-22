This Is The Summer 2019 TV Preview You Need

Last year, there appeared to be a large amount of summer TV. But now, we behold the summer 2019 TV preview. There is more television arriving in this upcoming season than anyone likely believes is possible.
Of course, there are the high-profile returns of fan-favourites like Black Mirror, Big Little Lies, Stranger Things, and The Handmaid’s Tale. Then there are the debuts of long-awaited series like HBO’s Euphoria and Amazon Prime’s Good Omens. But, that group is just the beginning of what’s coming this summer. Have you heard about Nos4a2? Did you forget about the Veronica Mars revival or HBO’s final goodbye to Game of Thrones? Can you even guess which ascendant Hollywood hunk is leading Too Old To Die Young? Don't you miss Succession, too?
If your eyes are starting to roll to the back of your head, this is the guide for you. Keep reading to learn which TV shows you’re going to want to stream or DVR, when they’re premiering, and what their plot is. And, everything is arranged by premiere date, so you’ll never miss an episode.