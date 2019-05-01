Is Bran Actually Evil? A New Reddit Theory Predicts A Huge Twist

In the literal sense, it's a raven with three eyes that frequently appeared to Bran in his dreams. It's also the title given to the last greenseer, which is someone who is able to see past and future events via dream sequences. We finally meet the Three-Eyed Raven (the person) in season 4. He tells Bran he has been watching him his whole life, and coaches him through his visions and warging abilities. With the Three-Eyed Raven's help, Bran is able to jump into past events, even ones he never witnessed himself, such as Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) birth. He's also able to jump into more nebulous events, such as the scene with the White Walkers in which the Night King marks Bran by grabbing his arm.