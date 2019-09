The Touching Reason Arya Stark's New Hairstyle Looks So Familiar

Arya's emotional growth has been mirrored by her physical evolution over the course of the series. In season one, she was just a young lady of noble blood, wearing braids and practicing needlework — much to her chagrin. Eventually, she cut off most of her hair into a boyish haircut to hide her identity while on the run from the Lannisters. Now, she's a hardened assassin who prefers to keep her hair out of her face, just like her late father did. Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), meanwhile, has had her half-up twists compared to both her mother Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).