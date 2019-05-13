In the vision, Dany enters the throne room, which missing its ceiling. King’s Landing is clearly showing some signs of struggle, as the walls are crumbling around Dany as she walks (all that appears to be completely intact is a stained glass window with the symbol of the Faith of the Seven). Everything is covered in a white, dust-like substance. In Season 2 we were all like “oh, it’s snow!” Fast forward to where we are now, and we know that Dany’s responsible for the destruction she sees around her. She’s the one who destroyed the city and everything surrounding the Iron Throne. The vision was showing her the outcome of her choices, none of us just realized it at the time.