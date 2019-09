As bad as the Tullys have it (more on that in a bit), the Baratheons have had it much, much worse. House Baratheon is actually considered “legally extinct” ever since Stannis Baratheon’s death, as his brothers Renly and Robert were killed before him. And former King Robert’s “children” were proven to be Lannisters, as Jaime was their real father thanks to his “twincest” with twin sister Cersei, thus ending the bloodline there … officially. But there is one living member of House Baratheon still standing: Gendry, one of Robert’s last living bastards. That makes Gendry the unofficial Lord of House Baratheon , and he has the ability to bring the lineage back from extinction if he makes it out of Season 8 alive and gets the ruler of Westeros to legitimize his claim to his family line. Seeing as how Gendry has survived so many impossible situations before, like rowing for his life and running all the way from north of The Wall to Castle Black, the odds are good that Gendry is going to save his house before the series ends for good. The Baratheons are down, but they’re not out!