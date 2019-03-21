H&M's New Studio Collection In Two Words: Glam Explorer

H&M has been seriously busy over the last twelve months: designer collaborations (including Moschino and Eytys), a major H&M Loves NY campaign and more. But their latest release may be one of the international fashion retailer’s greatest milestones to date. This morning, the brand launched its long-awaited spring summer 2019 Studio collection, packed full of custom-made patterns, unexpected colours and bold silhouettes.
Last November, to sneak an exclusive peek at the now-available collection, H&M gathered press from across the globe, including Refinery29, at their headquarters in Stockholm. After touring the design studio, where we scoured the brand's extensive vintage archives and met the designers behind some of their most coveted red carpet looks, we gathered in a small showroom space to at last see what was in store for H&M Studio in 2019.
In comes a 58-piece collection, designed by veteran Studio designer, Angelica Grimborg, and styled by French Vogue's Geraldine Saglio. Pegged by the team as "The Glam Explorer" collection, the pieces merge together to tell "the story of a strong woman, who travels from continent to continent loving the adventure and exploring the world and its nature. But, she does it with a touch of glam," says Grimborg.
Inspired by an image of rare mineral ponds in Sedona, Arizona, the collection features pastel hues reminiscent of these otherworldly ponds; natural shades to represent Utah's canyons and mountains at sunset and shimmering desert lights. These elements coalesce into everything from mandarine orange knitwear and zebra stripe suits to sequin dresses and custom-printed caftans — the Glam Explorer’s wardrobe, in other words.
Eschewing their traditional runway show in Paris, the team showed the collection "in an environment more suitable for its contents, somewhere adventurous," says H&M Design Director, Pernilla Wohlfarht. To Sedona it is, then! In the weeks leading up to the collection's release, the brand sent global ambassadors and press to the Arizona locale for an "immersive theatre event," including a water ballet spectacle by the Aqualillies, an acoustic performance by The Staves, “a fictive camp site,” a BMX stunt show, and a grand finale featuring a dance performance and an intimate concert by music superstar-in-training Maggie Rogers. Casual.
Grab a glimpse at the massive Sedona event, and of course, the long-awaited Studio collection, by clicking through the slideshow ahead.
