Ask us to name a single spring haircut trend, and five would immediately come to mind — there's the curly pixie, a bob with a baby bang, and the swingy mid-length chop. Needless to say, you've got options. But at the moment, the hair trend du jour isn't a haircut at all. So, you can forget that precision cut and avoid any and all scissors for the foreseeable future...
This return to long hair is evident when looking at the streets of Paris during Fashion Week. French cool-girls — in perfectly-tailored tops and with Rapunzel-like waves down to their waistlines — are clearly jumping on the grow-out train. Ahead, you'll find a look book of Parisian trendsetters, all of whom will inspire you to forgo your seasonal cut and start looking into clip-in extensions. Because long, cascading hair may just be spring's most underrated fashion accessory.